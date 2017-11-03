Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Goleta Residents Arrested After Sheriff’s Deputies Conclude Methamphetamine Investigation

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people and seized more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine and $100,575 in cash after an investigation. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people and seized more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine and $100,575 in cash after an investigation. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 3, 2017 | 5:40 p.m.

Two Goleta residents were arrested and a quantity of cash and methamphetamine were seized Thursday after deputies conducted search warrants, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 6:30 a.m., Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau detectives served narcotic-related search warrants in the 700 block of Alondra Dr., and the 600 block of Calle Ecuestre in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, sheriff's Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

Deputies conducted traffic stops on the suspects before the search warrants, according to Huddle.

Jacinto Vasquez, 38, of Goleta, was stopped by deputies as he drove from his residence.  

Investigators found Vazquez had $8,381 in cash, Huddle said.

Vazquez was transported to the Sheriff's Department where he was interviewed and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine for sale. 

During the search of Vazquez’s residence, detectives found more than an ounce of methamphetamine packaged in several individual bags for sale and an additional $7,010 in cash, Huddle said.

Vazquez’s bail has been set at $1 million.

Mercedes Martinez, 25, of Goleta, was stopped in a separate car driving southbound Highway 101 approaching the city of Goleta.

Jacinto Vasquez Click to view larger
Jacinto Vasquez
Mercedes Martinez Click to view larger
Mercedes Martinez

Investigators found Martinez in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine packaged in multiple bags for sale, Huddle said.

Detectives found $85,184 in cash in Martinez’s home, Huddle said.

Martinez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine for sale, with bail set at $1 million.

In total, the sheriff’s deputies seized more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine and $100,575 in cash.

“While searching both residences, numerous other people were detained, but were released when it was determined those individuals were not involved in the narcotic sales,” Huddle said. 

A California Highway Patrol K-9 unit responded to assist in the search of the residences and vehicles as did a sheriff's K-9 unit.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 