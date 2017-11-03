2 Goleta Residents Arrested After Sheriff’s Deputies Conclude Methamphetamine Investigation

Two Goleta residents were arrested and a quantity of cash and methamphetamine were seized Thursday after deputies conducted search warrants, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 6:30 a.m., Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau detectives served narcotic-related search warrants in the 700 block of Alondra Dr., and the 600 block of Calle Ecuestre in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, sheriff's Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

Deputies conducted traffic stops on the suspects before the search warrants, according to Huddle.

Jacinto Vasquez, 38, of Goleta, was stopped by deputies as he drove from his residence.

Investigators found Vazquez had $8,381 in cash, Huddle said.

Vazquez was transported to the Sheriff's Department where he was interviewed and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

During the search of Vazquez’s residence, detectives found more than an ounce of methamphetamine packaged in several individual bags for sale and an additional $7,010 in cash, Huddle said.

Vazquez’s bail has been set at $1 million.

Mercedes Martinez, 25, of Goleta, was stopped in a separate car driving southbound Highway 101 approaching the city of Goleta.

Investigators found Martinez in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine packaged in multiple bags for sale, Huddle said.

Detectives found $85,184 in cash in Martinez’s home, Huddle said.

Martinez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine for sale, with bail set at $1 million.

In total, the sheriff’s deputies seized more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine and $100,575 in cash.

“While searching both residences, numerous other people were detained, but were released when it was determined those individuals were not involved in the narcotic sales,” Huddle said.

A California Highway Patrol K-9 unit responded to assist in the search of the residences and vehicles as did a sheriff's K-9 unit.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .