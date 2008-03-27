Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Two Great Free Concerts April 1, No Fooling

Viola da gamba stars in lunchtime concert at Goleta Library while Westmont rolls out its vocal ensembles at 8 p.m.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | March 27, 2008 | 8:43 p.m.

{mosimage}

Music lovers, especially those who enjoy discovering great — but unjustly neglected — composers, may rejoice in two concerts taking place Tuesday. These concerts share the additional virtues of being free and not-overlapping in either time or program.

The first is a "Lunchtime Concert" at the Goleta Public Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., of viola da gamba music played by the brilliant Bay Area viola da gamba duo, Julie Jeffrey and Peter Hallifax. The 12:15 p.m. program will concentrate on the music of two celebrated composers of Louis XIVth’s court: Marin Marais (1656-1728) and Antoine Forqueray (1672-1745) — whose rivalry in life seemed to have been decided, post-mortem, overwhelmingly in Marais’ favor, until Jeffrey and Hallifax came along. Now the duo is working a rather successful revival of Forqueray’s fortunes, playing him to great applause at festivals and making award-winning recordings. They are currently on a tour of the West Coast.

A viola da gamba, by the way, is a viol to be played resting on the musician’s leg ("gamba"), as opposed to a viola da braccio that rests on the arm ("braccio"). The gamba is thus a precursor of the modern cello, while the braccio is the precursor of the modern violin.

The other free concert begins at 8 p.m. in Deane Chapel on the campus of Westmont College, 955 La Paz Road, and will feature four of the college’s vocal ensembles: the Men’s Chorale, the Women’s Chamber Ensemble, the Chamber Singers and New Sounds.

The Men’s Chorale, led by the redoubtable Grey Brothers, will sing "Folk songs from the British Isles and music of Early-American composer William Billings."

Billings (1746-1800), is probably the earliest American composer to have developed a distinctively American sound. His music is pooh-poohed by Euro-snobs to this day, but his particular, rather rough-and-ready style fits well in American throats and he is performed much more often here than the unfamiliarity of his name might suggest. He was born poor, he was self-educated, and he supported himself most of his life as a tanner. He apparently was not much to look at, being blind in one eye, with a short leg and a withered arm, and one contemporary described him as having "an uncommon negligence of person." But enough about his looks; the Chorale will demonstrate how he sounds, singing his David’s Lamentation.

The Women’s Chamber Ensemble, under the direction of Rebecca Hodson, will offer works by Jackson Berkey, Maurice Duruflé and Michael Neaum.

The Chamber Singers, with Brothers once again at the helm, will then offer works by the early English composers John Bennet (ca.1575-after 1614), William Byrd (ca.1540-1623) and Thomas Weelkes (ca.1575-1623), as well as "recent arrangements of African-American spirituals."

New Sounds, conducted by Steve Hodson, will perform "Latin American folk arrangements chosen for our upcoming tour to Costa Rica and Guatemala, along with vocal jazz selections by the New York Voices and Duke Ellington."

Click here for more information about the Westmont College music program or call 805.565.6040.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 