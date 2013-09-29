Two Homes Damaged in Goleta Shed Fire

No injuries reported in blaze on Marbury Drive; both houses remained habitable

Two homes in Goleta were damaged Saturday afternoon when a shed between them caught fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 4:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Marbury Drive off North Kellogg Avenue, fire Engineer Russ Sechler said.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found the shed engulfed in flames, and threatening homes on both sides, he said.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames within five minutes, but not before the fire destroyed a fence and charred the eaves on both homes, which also sustained smoke damage, Sechler said.

No injuries were reported, and both homes remained habitable, he said.

