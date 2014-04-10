Two Hurt in Crash on Mission Street in Santa Barbara

SUV overturned after being struck broadside by a sedan, according to city fire officials

Two people were hospitalized Thursday evening after a two-vehicle accident at Mission and Bath streets, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident, which occurred at about 5:30 p.m., involved a sedan that appeared to have broadsided an SUV, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The male driver of the sedan, its lone occupant, suffered minor to moderate injuries, Mercado said, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A couple and a young female child were in the SUV, which rolled over onto its roof, and the woman also was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Mercado said.

The accident shut down the intersection in the middle of the evening commute, causing a traffic tie-up in the area, Mercado said.

Cause of the crash remained under investigation Thursday night by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

