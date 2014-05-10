Two Hospitalized After Domestic Disturbance

A man and a woman ended up in the hospital with stab wounds Saturday evening in what Santa Maria police are describing as a domestic disturbance.

Officers were called out shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Taft Street, according to Sgt. Rob Morris.

“The investigation revealed a male suspect stabbed a female and then stabbed himself,” Morris said.

Both were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The 32-year-old Santa Maria woman, whose name was not released, was treated and released, while the man, Oscar Nicasio, 30, of Santa Maria, was admitted to the hospital, Morris said.

“The investigation is ongoing, but is being investigated as a domestic incident,” he said.

