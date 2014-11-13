Two Hospitalized After Santa Maria Collision

Two people were injured late Wednesday night in a collision at Bettervia Road and Miller Street in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The accident, which occurred shortly after 9 p.m., involved a Toyota Prius driven by Shane Clayton, 25, of Atascadero and a Nissan Pathfinder driven by Blanche Leaf, 74, of Lompoc, said Sgt. Jesus Valle.

Clayton had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Valle said.

Leaf was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor injuries, he added.

"This intersection is controlled by traffic control signals, the speeds of the vehicles are unknown, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation," Valle said.

