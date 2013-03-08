Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Accident Near Goleta

Two people were hospitalized Thursday night after their vehicles collided on a rain-slick road near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at Hollister Avenue and Walnut Lane, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

One driver was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, Sadecki said.

The driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with serious injuries, he said.

The other driver suffered moderate injuries and also was taken to he hospital.

Details on their conditions were not available.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation Thursday night, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.