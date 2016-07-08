Two Suffer Major Injuries in Head-On Collision in Western Goleta

Drivers of the two vehicles were taken from the scene by ambulance after the accident on Cathedral Oaks Road

Two people were taken to the hospital with major injuries Friday evening after their vehicles collided on Cathedral Oaks Road near Winchester Canyon Road in western Goleta.

At 6:30 p.m., a fire engine company, a truck company, American Medical Response, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the head-on crash between a Mercedes sedan and a pickup truck, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman around 40 years old, and the driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, both suffered major injuries, Zaniboni said, and were taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being extricated from their vehicles.

Both vehicles sustained serious damage, he said.

Cathedral Oaks Road in the Winchester Canyon Road area was closed in both directions, Zaniboni said, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was investigating the incident.

