Two Hurt in Highway 101 Accident Near Los Alamos

Two people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were called out at 9:09 a.m. to the rollover accident in the southbound lanes, according to CHP dispatch. The vehicle came to rest on its right side on the shoulder of the highway.

Two minor injuries resulted from the accident, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Several passing motorists blocked traffic after stopping at the scene.

