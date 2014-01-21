Two Hurt in Accident Involving Motorcycle Near Refugio

Rider reportedly hit an animal on the highway before crashing; motorcycle was hit by another motorist before crashing and starting fire

Emergency personnel responded Tuesday night to an injury vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Refugio that reportedly sparked a small brush fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported shortly before 7 p.m., the CHP said.

The accident involved a motorcycle that struck an animal on the southbound roadway, which caused the rider to go down, according to CHP dispatch.

The motorcycle was then hit by another vehicle that crashed and caught on fire, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and a second person had minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The patients were being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The brush fire was quickly contained by firefighters.

Further details were not immediately available.

