Two Hurt in Accident on Highway 1 Near Gaviota

Roadway shut down for a time after early morning two-car wreck

Two people were injured, one seriously, in an early morning vehicle accident north of Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 1, three miles north of Highway 101, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

One patient was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, Sadecki said. The other suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Highway 1 was closed for a time in both directions while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

No further details were immediately available.

