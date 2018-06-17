Two Hurt in Collision Near Goleta Library

Two people were injured in Goleta on Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision in the 400 block of North Fairview Avenue, in front of the Goleta Public Library, occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A person in the vehicle also was hurt, and was possibly headed to the hospital as well, Sadecki said.

Cause of the collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Additional details were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

