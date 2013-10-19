Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:59 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Hurt in Head-On Wreck Near Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 19, 2013

Two people were injured, one seriously, early Saturday when an SUV driven by an allegedly drunken driver slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer west of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Betteravia Road, west of Sinton Road, the CHP said.

The semi was westbound on Betteravia, traveling about 20 mph in heavy fog, when an eastbound Jeep Cherokee drifted over from the opposing lane and struck it head on.

The driver of the Jeep, a 24-year-old Guadalupe man, was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters.

He suffered major injuries, including a fractured femur, and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The Jeep driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.

The big-rig driver, a 62-year-old Lompoc man who was wearing a seat belt, suffered only minor injuries.

Names of those involved were not immediately available.

