Two Hurt in Head-On Crash on Highway 154

Only minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision at Windy Gap

Two people escaped with only minor injuries early Monday in a head-on collision on Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out shortly before 3 a.m. to the crash — involving a pickup truck and a sedan — at Windy Gap on the Santa Barbara side of San Marcos Pass, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, Zaniboni said.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

