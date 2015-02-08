Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Goleta

Firefighters need 15 minutes to extricate one victim from wreckage; cause of collision under investigation

Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision occurred on the northbound freeway lanes between Fairview Avenue and Los Carneros Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said the two injured people were in the same vehicle, and one required extrication, which took about 15 minutes.

That victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

The other patient had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Traffic in the area of the crash was reduced to one lane, causing a backup.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. No other details were released.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.