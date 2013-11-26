Two Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Wreck Near San Marcos High

Collision on Hollister Avenue near Goleta sent one patient to hospital with moderate injuries

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident near San Marcos High School, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision, involving three vehicles, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Hollister Avenue at Magna Vista Street, east of Goleta, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

One person suffered moderate injuries, and had to be extricated from a vehicle, Sadecki said, adding that the process took about 15 minutes.

That patient was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Another patient suffered minor injuries, Sadecki said.

Details on the circumstances of the accident were not immediately available, but a witness told Noozhawk that at least one driver was being given a sobriety test.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

