Two Hurt in Rollover Accident on Highway 101

Emergency crews used specialized equipment to free a critically injured passenger from the wreckage

Two people were injured, one critically, in a vehicle rollover accident late Friday on Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The wreck involving a Ford Mustang occurred at about 11:45 p.m. at the northbound Hope Avenue onramp to the freeway, said fire Capt. Chris Mailes.

“According to witnesses, the vehicle had apparently been driving northbound when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll over, coming to rest in the dirt,” Mailes said.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the driver, who suffered minor injuries, out of the vehicle, he said.

However, a passenger, who had been partially ejected from the vehicle, was trapped in the wreckage and appeared to be critically injured, Mailes said.

Fire crews used specialized equipment to free the passenger, and both were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their injuries were not available Saturday.

