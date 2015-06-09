Two Hurt in Rollover Crash On Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Two people were injured Tuesday evening in a rollover accident on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.

The crash, one of several on the rain-soaked highway during the day, occurred at about 5:30 p.m. just south of San Antonio Creek Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One patient suffered moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries, and both were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The vehicle came to rest blocking part of the highway, which remained open, although traffic was moving slowly through the area, Zaniboni said.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

