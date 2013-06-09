Two Hurt in Single-Vehicle Wreck Near Los Olivos

Two people were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident north of Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, said fire Capt. Vince Agapito, a department spokesman.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, and two people were hurt, Agapito said.

At least one patient was to be flown by helicopter to a local hospital, he said.

Further details were not available Sunday night.

Check back for updates to this story.

