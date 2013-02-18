Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Accident in Goleta

Two people were injured Monday in a vehicle accident on Calle Real in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Calle Real, in front of the Denny’s Restaurant, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Two vehicles were involved, Sadecki said, with one injured person in each vehicle.

One patient suffered moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries, Sadecki.

They were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The accident remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Sadecki said.

