Two Hurt, Traffic Tied Up in Highway 101 Wreck in Santa Barbara

Two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara that caused a major traffic back-up for commuters Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident took place at 5:21 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Milpas Street, about a quarter mile south of the off-ramp, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, who responded to the scene.

Two people suffered injuries — one moderate and one minor — in the collision and three vehicles were involved, which blocked the number one and two lanes of the highway, Mercado said.

Two engines from Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded, along with the California Highway Patrol and AMR paramedics.

The two injured people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, and all three vehicle were towed from the scene.

