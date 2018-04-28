Two Hurt in Wreck Involving Santa Barbara Patrol Car

Accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. at De La Vina and De La Guerra streets

Two people were injured Wednesday evening when a patrol car collided with an SUV on a downtown street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on De La Vina Street at De La Guerra Street, said Lt. Paul McCaffrey.

The patrol car was headed down De La Vina, a one-way street, when it struck a Ford Explorer attempting to cross on De La Guerra, McCaffrey said.

The patrol car slammed into the SUV, McCaffrey said, adding that it was not yet clear who was at fault.

The officer who was driving and the SUV driver, a woman in her 40s, were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police did not release the name of either driver.

A man who was in the patrol car doing a citizen ride-along along was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released, McCaffrey said. His name also was not released.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, and the accident remained under investigation, McCaffrey said.

