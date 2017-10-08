Two People Injured in Separate Shooting Incidents In Santa Maria

Police say pedestrian wounded by gunshot fired from passing vehicle; earlier shooting believed to be accidental

Santa Maria police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred Saturday night in the city.

Just before 6 p.m., police, firefighters and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to a shooting in the 600 block of West Taft Street, a residential neighborhood two blocks west of North Broadway and south of West Taylor Street.

One person reportedly was injured when a gun accidentally discharged, police said.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, the department said.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., police, fire and ambulance personnel responded to another shooting near Canal Street and Signal Avenue, several blocks west of Preisker Park, after a man walking in the area was wounded by a gunshot fired from a passing vehicle.

The victim in the second shooting was expected to survive his wounds, police said.

Both shootings remained under investigation Sunday. No other details were immediately available.

