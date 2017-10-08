Two People Injured in Separate Shooting Incidents In Santa Maria
Police say pedestrian wounded by gunshot fired from passing vehicle; earlier shooting believed to be accidental
Santa Maria police and emergency personnel converged on Canal Street and Signal Avenue on Saturday night after a man walking in the area was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. Police say the victim is expected to survive his wounds. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| October 8, 2017 | 9:10 a.m.
Santa Maria police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred Saturday night in the city.
Just before 6 p.m., police, firefighters and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to a shooting in the 600 block of West Taft Street, a residential neighborhood two blocks west of North Broadway and south of West Taylor Street.
One person reportedly was injured when a gun accidentally discharged, police said.
The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, the department said.
At approximately 9:15 p.m., police, fire and ambulance personnel responded to another shooting near Canal Street and Signal Avenue, several blocks west of Preisker Park, after a man walking in the area was wounded by a gunshot fired from a passing vehicle.
The victim in the second shooting was expected to survive his wounds, police said.
Both shootings remained under investigation Sunday. No other details were immediately available.
A Saturday evening shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Santa Maria’s West Taft Street was believed to be accidental, police say. The victim’s wounds are said to be nonlife-threatening. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
