Two Seriously Injured in Accident Near Santa Maria

Two people were seriously injured Friday in a single-vehicle accident west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Betteravia and Black roads when the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The vehicle end up about 30 feet off the roadway, and arriving firefighters found two people inside with moderate injuries, Sadecki said.

The patients were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

