Two Injured in Collision West of Santa Maria

Two people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision, involving a sedan and an SUV, occurred shortly after 6 a.m. at Brown and Betteravia Roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV overturned in the crash, the CHP said.

Crews required a lengthy extrication process to remove on of the patients from the wreckage, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

One victim suffered moderate injuries and the other was seriously hurt, Sadecki said. Both were transported to area hospitals.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

