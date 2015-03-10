Two Injured in Accident on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

Two people suffered moderate injuries Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a report of an accident on northbound Highway 101, three miles south of Los Alamos, Capt. David Sadecki said.

An off-duty county firefighter was the first to arrive on scene, finding a single vehicle had left the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons, Sadecki said.

AMR and CalStar also responded, along with two county fire engines and the California Highway Patrol.

Two people inside the vehicle sustained moderate injures, Sadecki said, noting that Highway 101 remained open in both directions.

No other details were immediately available.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.