Two Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Goleta

One victim had to be extricate from wreckage; morning commuter traffic tied up

Two people were injured Friday in a collision on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred at about 6:25 a.m. on the southbound lanes north of Glen Annie Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

One person was seriously injured and required extrication from the wreckage, while the other suffered minor injuries, Sadecki said.

All southbound lanes were shut down for a time, tying up morning commuter traffic.

Cause of the accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

