Two Injured in Highway 101 Rollover in Goleta

Accident occurred after the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel, according to the CHP

Two people suffered minor injuries Monday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. to report of a single-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 101 between the Fairview Avenue and Los Carneros Road exits, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Authorities found a sedan that had drifted off the roadway into trees and overturned against a chain-link fence, trapping two people inside, Sadecki said.

Firefighters were able to extricate the victims, who were treated on scene for minor injuries before being transported via AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A CHP officer at the scene said the driver apparently fell asleep.

Sadecki said no other information about the accident was available.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol,” Sadecki said.

