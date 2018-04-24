Two Injured in Highway 101 Wreck Near Santa Maria

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 near Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred about 1:40 p.m., when a vehicle rear-ended a green BMW driving on the right shoulder just south of the Stowell Road offramp, according to CHP dispatch.

One vehicle ended up in the center divider.

One person sustained major injuries and the other moderate, according to dispatch traffic.

The CHP advised Santa Maria police to close the northbound Betteravia Road onramp.

No other details were available while crews clear the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for more information.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.