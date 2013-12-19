Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:59 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Injured in Highway 246 Wreck Near Chumash Casino

Lompoc woman arrested on DUI charges following three-vehicle accident

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 10:21 p.m. | December 19, 2013 | 2:45 p.m.

A Lompoc woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Thursday after three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident near the Chumash Casino Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel responded about 2:10 p.m. to report of a collision near the intersection of Casino Drive and Highway 246, said Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident on Highway 246, east of Cuesta Street, the CHP said.

The wreck occurred when an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Rebecca Sandoval, 37, of Lompoc slammed into the rear of a Toyota Highlander driven by a 68-year-old Buellton woman, whose name was not released.

The Highlander was slowing for a red light ahead, the CHP said, and a Chevy Equinox in front already had stopped.

Sandoval was traveling at an unsafe speed, the CHP said, and the force of the impact drove the Highlander into the rear of the Equinox, which was driven by Simone Mikusova, 28, of the Slovak Republic, the CHP said.

The driver of the Highlander suffered major injuries, and required CPR, Sadecki said. She was revived at the scene before being transported via a CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.

Mikusova and her passenger, Michal Miklas, 54, also of the Slovak Republic, suffered minor injuries, and were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where they were treated and released, the CHP said.

Sandoval, who was uninjured, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said.

Sadecki said Highway 246 was closed for some time in both directions, since the helicopter landed on the roadway to pick up the victim.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 