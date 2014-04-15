Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:21 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Two People Injured in Rollover of Horse-Drawn Carriage

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | April 15, 2014 | 2:46 p.m.

Two men were injured, one seriously, on Tuesday afternoon after a horse-drawn carriage in the Santa Ynez Valley rolled over after the horses pulling the carriage were suddenly spooked and bolted.

Driver Fred Chamberlin and passenger Don Reed were injured around 1:51 p.m. Tuesday while riding on the carriage on a dirt road on the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos, a statement from the California Highway Patrol said.

Chamberlin is the brother of former Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Willy Chamberlin. 

"For unknown reasons, the horses became scared and bolted," the statement said, resulting in the driver losing control and the carriage overturning.

Two fire engines and an air ambulance responded to the scene, where they found the men, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Both men were ejected from the carriage, and were treated at the scene by county fire and CALSTAR. 

The men were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the cause of the incident remains under investigation. 

