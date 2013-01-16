Drivers Hurt in Head-On Crash East of Santa Maria

Two drivers were taken to area hospitals Wednesday morning with moderate injuries after a head-on collision east of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sgt. John Ploetz said CHP officers responded about 6:50 a.m. to a report of a head-on collision at Santa Maria Mesa and Rancho Tepusquet roads.

Sean Kelley, 25, of Buellton was taken by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of a dislocated right hip and face lacerations, Ploetz said.

Miguel Velasco, 51, of Santa Maria was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with a fractured forearm and shoulder injuries.

Ploetz said it appeared that one of the drivers crossed the double yellow lines, but he could not say which vehicle because investigators were still working to determine the cause.

