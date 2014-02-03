Two Injured in Wreck on Highway 101 in Montecito

Two people were injured Monday night in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on the southbound freeway at the Olive Mill offramp, the CHP said.

The vehicle ended up overturned in a ravine near the freeway, the CHP said.

Two people were reported trapped in the wreckage and require extrication.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene, but details on the injured were not immediately available late Monday night.

