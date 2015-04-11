Father, Son Jailed After Allegedly Attacking Lompoc Police Officers

Two men are facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting Lompoc police officers Friday night.

Arturo Gutierrez, 52, and his son, Luis Gutierrez, 25, were arrested outside a home in the 400 block of North M Street, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. after the elder Gutierrez’s wife reported he had shown up at her residence in violation of a domestic-violence restraining order, police said.

Gutierrez was found hiding in the back yard, police said, and began fighting with officers who were trying to arrest him.

“He grabbed one officer’s leg and pulled him down to the ground, and began punching the officer in the chest,” according to the police report.

A second officer attempted to pull Gutierrez off the officer, but was attacked from behind by Luis Gutierrez, police said.

“The second officer did not see Luis Gutierrez approach and he began punching the officer repeatedly in the head, causing the officer to briefly lose consciousness,” police said.

Additional officers were able to subdue the pair, who were jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and other charges.

Two officers were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment, including one who suffered a concussion, police said.

Both were later released.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .