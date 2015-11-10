Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Two Juries To Decide Fates Of Elderly Mother, Caretaker In ALS Patient’s Death

Trial of Marjorie Good and Wanda Nelson expected to last through January

Marjorie Good appeared Tuesday in Superior Court in Santa Maria, where a judge ruled she and co-defendant Wanda Nelson would have separate juries in their trial on charges they murdered Good’s daughter, ALS patient Heidi Good.
Marjorie Good appeared Tuesday in Superior Court in Santa Maria, where a judge ruled she and co-defendant Wanda Nelson would have separate juries in their trial on charges they murdered Good’s daughter, ALS patient Heidi Good. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 10, 2015 | 5:59 p.m.

Selection of two juries began Tuesday for the trial of an elderly mother and a caregiver charged with murdering an ALS patient in Solvang two years ago.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores granted a motion to have separate panels consider the cases against Marjorie Good, 89, and Wanda Nelson, 63.

The women are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the March 2013 death of Heidi Good, who had a prolonged battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. 

Good is the alleged murder victim’s mother; Nelson was her longtime caretaker.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, Flores began hearing hardship cases for those unable to sit on a jury for the lengthy trial, which is expected to span the Thanksgiving, Christmas and other upcoming holidays.

He said he planned to tell potential jurors they could expect the trial to run through late January. 

“That’s going to cause a lot of hardship problems, but we’ll get it done,” Flores said.

Wanda Nelson sits with her attorney, Lori Pedego, in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Tuesday. Nelson and co-defendant Marjorie Good will have separate juries in their trial on charges they murdered Good’s daughter, ALS patient Heidi Good. Click to view larger
Wanda Nelson sits with her attorney, Lori Pedego, in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Tuesday. Nelson and co-defendant Marjorie Good will have separate juries in their trial on charges they murdered Good’s daughter, ALS patient Heidi Good. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The judge planned for Good’s defense attorney, David Bixby, and prosecutors to first pick a panel to consider her fate, and then immediately have prosecutors and defense attorney Lori Pedego begin selecting jurors to consider the evidence against the caregiver. 

The process is expected to take a few weeks, with the dual juries likely to start hearing evidence in early December.

As many as 70 witnesses could be called to testify in the trial.

On Tuesday morning, the defense attorneys and prosecutors argued legal matters before halting to work out a solution to Good’s inability to hear the talks.

After she rejected court-assisted hearing equipment as not helpful, Good decided to use her regular hearing devices as the judge reminded attorneys to speak into their microphones. 

At one point, she said she could hear the judges and attorneys.

“I just don’t understand the court procedure,” Good said.

“That’s a different issue,” the judge said, adding her defense attorney would explain the happenings. 

In other pre-trial matters, the defense attorneys argued the prosecution’s paperwork didn’t include facts, but conclusions. 

Bixby questioned how prosecutors know the defendants had a pre-existing conspiracy to kill Heidi, adding that citing the fact the women were good friends and disliked Heidi’s husband Stephen Swiacki don’t add up to evidence.

“That’s the sort of nonsense that is riddled through this brief,” Bixby said.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser said the trial brief spells out the evidence with references to statements included in the five volumes of transcripts of testimony from the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury proceedings. 

Pedego said prosecutors should be able to cite specific evidence of a conspiracy, 

“Evidence of a conspiracy is what is entirely lacking,” Pedego said.

“They don’t have evidence,” Bixby added. “They have a bunch of speculation and guesses.”

The judge said he would rule on the assorted pre-trial matters Thursday morning. Courts are closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

At one point during the debate, Gresser asked the judge to admonish Good to not call the prosecutor a derogatory name. 

“This is a very difficult and emotional case for all of us involved here, so I want everybody just to maintain their composure as much as possible,” Flores said. "There will be no name calling; I'm not going to allow that here in my courtroom."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 