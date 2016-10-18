Two Late Goals Drop SBCC

Soccer

After trailing 1-0 for 67 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, L.A. Mission found the net twice in a 13-minute span to hand SBCC a 2-1 men’s soccer loss at La Playa Stadium.

Callum Challinor, a sophomore forward from England, struck early for the Vaqueros (6-6, 1-2 WSC), beating the keeper to the right at the 3:14 mark after taking a short chip pass from Victor Chavez in the box. After starting 5-1, the Vaqueros have dropped five of their last six.

Santa Barbara had several other good scoring chances in the next 30 minutes but Angel Noriega made four saves in the first half. The Eagles (5-6-3, 2-1) created a breakaway for Carlos Gonzalez in the 28th minute but SBCC goalie Shane Pitcock came out to block it about eight yards from the goal. Pitcock made a diving save near the left goalpost in the 37th minute.

The Vaqueros led 1-0 at halftime and enjoyed an 11-5 shot advantage. The second half was a different story as the Eagles dominated the shots, 10-3, including 4-2 in shots on goal.

Mission tied it on a set piece in the 68th minute with Christian Hernandez heading in a 34-yard free kick by Gabriel Torres. In the 81st minute, the Eagles had a three-shot flurry. Pitcock made a nice save, then midfielder Gabriel Oakley blocked a shot. The ball caromed back to the Eagles and Torres passed to Javier Moran, who scored the game-winner from 16 yards straight away.

“It’s very disappointing because overall in the first half, I thought we were the better team and maybe could have scored a few more,” said coach John Sisterson. “We have to go back to the drawing board and work a little bit harder.

“They seemed to want it a little more in the second half. We couldn’t capitalize on their mistakes. All is not lost but this is a huge defeat and we have to get it right on Friday.”

The Vaqueros travel to Moorpark on Friday for a 2 p.m. WSC game.