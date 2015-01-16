Two Local Youths Awarded First-Ever Martial Arts Rank of ‘Junior Shodan’

Aikido Kenkyukai International-Santa Barbara held a traditional Japanese New Year’s celebration (Kagami Biraki) on Jan. 10. The event also featured a first-of-its-kind belt and certification ceremony for students recently promoted to the rank of Black Belt.

Until this year, AKI USA had closely followed Japanese tradition, keeping the minimum age for shodan (black belt) at 18. Now for the first time, AKI USA’s national director, Lia Suzuki Sensei, has added a new rank, “Junior Shodan,” globally recognized as the equivalent of Black Belt for youths studying Aikido.

Two local youth, Chris Ziliotto and Andre Shimada, will be the first to earn a promotion to “Junior Shodan,” specifically created for these two students and those who follow in their footsteps. The rank is equivalent to the adult rank of “2nd kyu,” the second level before adults’ black belt and the corresponding belt will be gray/silver.

To earn this ranking, Ziliotto and Shimada participated in a four-day International Seminar for adults, demonstration and testing at the organization’s Los Angeles dojo July 17-20, 2014. There they participated in the adults’ classes and demonstration and of course testing, where they were required to show their proficiency for traditional Aikido throws and techniques, as well as stamina, endurance and spirit.

The Los Angeles seminar was lead by internationally acclaimed master teacher (“shihan”) Yoshinobu Takeda, an 8th degree black belt from Japan. Guest instructors included Daiyu Takeda from Japan, Jean René Leduc from Canada, and Lia Suzuki from Santa Barbara/Los Angeles. At this event and other international Aikido Seminars hosted by the organization during the last several years, Ziliotto and Shimada have had the opportunity to train with Aikido-ists (many of them black belts) from Japan, Canada, Chile, Uruguay, and many U.S. cities, such as New York, Philadelphia and, of course, Los Angeles.

Prior to the event, the two had trained directly under Chief Instructor Lia Suzuki Sensei for four years and worked their way through all the youth colored belts and ranks offered by the organization. They also were required to enroll in the dojo’s “Teacher Apprentice” program for the past year. In this program, they gleaned practical experience and theoretical knowledge of teaching, attending classes of younger children weekly to serve as Apprentice Instructor, eventually even leading the class on their own. Both are now 17 years old and hold the title of “Junior Instructor” at the Santa Barbara dojo, sometimes leading youth and even adult classes.

Before the testing, Ziliotto said, “The thought of testing for junior shodan is a very intimidating thought, however I have confidence because of the great supportive team we have at the dojo.”

Classes are held at the 121A E. Mason St. In addition to weekly, traditional Aikido classes, AKI Santa Barbara also holds international seminars and events with various acclaimed instructors throughout the world. For more information, click here or call/text 805.870.5437.