Two Lompoc Firefighters Receive Promotions

By Chief Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc City Fire Department | May 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc City Fire Department has announced the promotions of two members of the department.

Capt. Brian Federmann was promoted to battalion chief, and Fire Engineer Kevin Shay was promoted to captain during a recent badge-pinning ceremony at Lompoc’s Fire Station 1.

Chief Kurt Latipow conducted the ceremony, which was attended by colleagues, family members of the firefighters, and community dignitaries.

Federmann joined the Lompoc Fire Department as a reserve firefighter in 1999, the year after he graduated from Cabrillo High School.

Originally from Sylmar, Federmann played football at Hancock College while he completed in associate’s degree in liberal arts and completed his firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) training.

Federmann is working on his bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Colorado State University. He also volunteers his time with numerous community programs, and is active with the Lompoc Firefighters Association. Federmann is married with two children.

Shay, a native of Santa Clarita, joined the Lompoc Fire Department in 2008. He studied at College of the Canyons and Cal State University, Fullerton. He initially worked as an ambulance EMT in Los Angeles and was a volunteer firefighter for the city of Fillmore before he moved to Lompoc.

With the Lompoc Fire Department, Shay is a hazardous-materials specialist, CPR instructor, and state-registered fire training instructor, among other certifications and duties. He is married with two children.

Federmann and Shay will be recognized at the Lompoc City Council meeting May 16.

Chief Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc City Fire Department.

 

 

 

 

###

 
