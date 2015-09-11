Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:18 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Two Lompoc Residents Help Deputy Arrest Combative Passenger at Train Station

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | September 11, 2015 | 12:05 p.m.

Christopher Taylor

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to thank two good Samaritans who came to the aid of a sheriff’s deputy on Monday at the Surf Depot Amtrak station near Lompoc.  

The sheriff’s deputy responded to the train station at approximately 6:40 p.m. to assist Amtrak conductors with a reportedly belligerent and intoxicated passenger that they physically removed from train.

The deputy made contact with the passenger, 30-year-old Christopher Taylor of Seattle, Wash., outside of the train and determined that he was a danger to himself and others due to his level of intoxication. 

When the deputy attempted to arrest Taylor for public intoxication, he became extremely combative and violently resisted the deputy.  

During the struggle to detain him, Taylor punched the deputy in the face and kicked him. The two male Lompoc residents, one 35 years old and the other 65 years old, saw what was happening and rushed over to help the deputy.

They helped restrain Taylor so the deputy could take him into custody and avoid further injury.

Once detained, the 65-year-old citizen helped the deputy escort Taylor to the patrol car. Taylor continued to resist and kicked both the citizen and the deputy.

With the help of the citizen, the deputy loaded Taylor into the patrol car and transported him to the Santa Barbara County Jail where he was booked on charges of felony obstructing/ resisting a peace officer through violence, battery and battery on a peace officer resulting in injury. 

The deputy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The civilian did not require medical attention.  

The Sheriff’s Office commends the swift and courageous actions of the involved citizens who stepped in and helped the deputy who was working alone at the time of the incident.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 