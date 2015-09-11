Two Lompoc Residents Help Deputy Arrest Combative Passenger at Train Station

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to thank two good Samaritans who came to the aid of a sheriff’s deputy on Monday at the Surf Depot Amtrak station near Lompoc.

The sheriff’s deputy responded to the train station at approximately 6:40 p.m. to assist Amtrak conductors with a reportedly belligerent and intoxicated passenger that they physically removed from train.

The deputy made contact with the passenger, 30-year-old Christopher Taylor of Seattle, Wash., outside of the train and determined that he was a danger to himself and others due to his level of intoxication.

When the deputy attempted to arrest Taylor for public intoxication, he became extremely combative and violently resisted the deputy.

During the struggle to detain him, Taylor punched the deputy in the face and kicked him. The two male Lompoc residents, one 35 years old and the other 65 years old, saw what was happening and rushed over to help the deputy.

They helped restrain Taylor so the deputy could take him into custody and avoid further injury.

Once detained, the 65-year-old citizen helped the deputy escort Taylor to the patrol car. Taylor continued to resist and kicked both the citizen and the deputy.

With the help of the citizen, the deputy loaded Taylor into the patrol car and transported him to the Santa Barbara County Jail where he was booked on charges of felony obstructing/ resisting a peace officer through violence, battery and battery on a peace officer resulting in injury.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The civilian did not require medical attention.

The Sheriff’s Office commends the swift and courageous actions of the involved citizens who stepped in and helped the deputy who was working alone at the time of the incident.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.