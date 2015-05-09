Fire investigators were searching for the cause of two small vegetation fires that broke out within minutes of each other Saturday in the Lompoc Valley.

Crews were dispatched at about 6:45 a.m. to Highway 246 and Sweeney Road, where fire burned about a quarter-acre before being doused, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said a second blaze a short time later burned about an acre of grass and light brush at Highway 246/Ocean Avenue and Seventh Street.

It took about 15 minutes to knock down both fires, which were about a half-mile apart.

No injuries were reported.

Three county fire engines were assisted by one Lompoc Fire Department crew in battling the fires.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.