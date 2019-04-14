Two Meet Records Set in 100th Running of Carpinteria’s Russell Cup

Track & Field

The Crespi boys’ 4x100 relay and the Oaks Christian girls’ 4x400 relay set meet records at Saturday’s 100th Russell Cup track & field meet at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Ventura's Foothill Tech won the boys sweepstakes title and Oaks Christian was the girls sweepstakes winner.

Foothill Tech capture the grand sweepstakes, edging Oaks Christian, 251.5 to 239.5.

The Foothill Tech boys cleaned up in the distance races. Henry Pick won the two mile in 9:44.38 and finished second in the mile (4:26.32) behind Winslow Atkeson of Thacher (4:25.96). Jason Messner of Foothill Tech was third (4:26.48).

Messner won the 800 in 1:59.63. Adam King of Providence took third in 2:01.42.

Crespi ran 42.53 to edge out Paraclete (42.60) to win the 4x100 relay in a meet record.

In the sprint, Buba Fofanah of Cate blazed to a time of 10.3 to win the 100-yard dash and ran 22.25 to take the 200.

Bishop Diego’s Michael Romero finishe third in the 300 hurdles in 43.20.

The Carpinteria boys’ 4x400 relay team ran a seasonal-best time of 3:33.89 to finish in third place. Team consisted of Mateo Handall, Luke Nahooikaika, Solomon Nahooikaika, and Victor Rinaldi. Oaks Christian won in 3:25.71 and Sacred Heart Catholic was second in 3:29.67

Rinaldi took fourth in the 400 at 52.08. Brendan Fong of Maranatha took first in 49.18.

Isaac De Alba was one place from medaling with a fifth-place toss of 47-0 in the shot put. Ytxzae Enriquez scored a point in the mile with a PR of 4:38.65 to finish sixth.

Jahzara Richardson led the Oaks Christian girls with wins in the 100-yard dash (11.29) and 200 (25.54).

The Lions’ 4x400 relay squad clocked a winning time of 3:58.11 to set a meet record.

The Cate girls had a good meet. The Rams’ 4x100 relay ran 52.50 to finish third behind Valley Christian (51.53) and St. Genevieve (52.02).

Rivers Sheehan won the triple jump at 35-7 and took second in the long jump at 16-05.

For host Carpinteria, Savannah Alvarez placed fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 32-4.50 and was fifth in the long jump at 15-4.75

Brenna De Lira finished sixth in the 400 with a PR of 64.68, Lucy Light clocked a personal best of 17.49 for sixth the 100-meter hurdles and Sallury Hernandez came in sixth in the discus at 95-1.

Fatima Cervantes of the Warriors cleared 4-1 to win the frosh/soph high jump.