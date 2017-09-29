Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

2 Meetings About County Pact With Tribe Over Camp 4 Set for Solvang, Buellton

Sessions will focus on tentative agreement between Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Das Williams and Joan Hartmann, and Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn, discuss the tentative Camp 4 agreement Monday. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Supervisors Das Williams and Joan Hartmann, and Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn, discuss the tentative Camp 4 agreement Monday.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 29, 2017 | 1:58 p.m.

The next two meetings by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors ad hoc committee on tribal matters will occur Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Those meetings follow the inaugural meeting held Monday night in Los Olivos to unveil a tentative agreement between the county the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians regarding Camp 4 property. 

The committee, Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and First District Supervisor Das Williams, presented a few details about the agreement with Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn. 

The pact centers on 1,400 acres of agricultural property, dubbed Camp 4 and acquired in 2010, at the heart of recent disputes regarding land use, tribal sovereign immunity and financial matters.

During Monday's meeting dozens of Santa Ynez Valley residents spoke out about the few details released about the memorandum of understanding, questioning why it was crafted behind closed doors and only covered the Camp 4 property.

While some details of the 19-page agreement were revealed during the Monday night meeting, the full proposal wasn’t posted until Thursday and can be found online here.

The second meeting is planned for 10 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Dr., according to an aide for Hartmann.

A third meeting will occur at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott , 555 McMurray Rd., in Buellton.

Those meetings are in advance of the Board of Supervisors considering the agreement at its Oct. 17 meeting.

This Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is expected to schedule the Oct. 17 public hearing on the proposed memorandum of understanding, and possibly authorize county officials to sign the deal.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

