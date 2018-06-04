Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:12 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Two Men Arrested in Isla Vista for Alleged Xanax Sales

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 1, 2013 | 3:55 p.m.

Gabriel Yanowitz

Two men are facing several drug charges after allegedly trying to sell prescription medications in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Arrested Thursday were Gabriel Yanowitz, 21, of Isla Vista and Tyler Peltier, 19, of Santa Barbara, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The arrests came after investigators received a tip regarding a suspicious Craigslist posting "that appeared to be advertising prescription medication for sale," Hoover said.

Detectives made contact with Yanowitz, who offered to sell them 1,000 Xanax pills, Hoover said.

"Upon establishing that Yanowitz was in possession of the Xanax pills and was attempting to sell the pills, he was taken into custody," Hoover said.

Tyler Peltier

Investigators determined there was a second suspect who they allege was supplying Yanowitz with the pills, and Peltier was also arrested.

A search of Yanowitz's residence on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive turned up 200 Xanax pills and narcotics paraphernalia, Hoover said.

Peltier's residence on the 700 block of North La Cumbre Road also was searched, and investigators found another 1,100 pills, Hoover said.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is about $16,000, she said.

Yanowitz and Peltier were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Some of the pills and drug paraphernalia seized by investigators after the arrest of two men for allegedly selling Xanax prescription medication in Isla Vista. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)

They face charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to sell/transport a controlled substance, Hoover said.

Bail was set at $30,000 each.

