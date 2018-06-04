Two Men Arrested in Isla Vista for Alleged Xanax Sales

Two men are facing several drug charges after allegedly trying to sell prescription medications in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Arrested Thursday were Gabriel Yanowitz, 21, of Isla Vista and Tyler Peltier, 19, of Santa Barbara, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The arrests came after investigators received a tip regarding a suspicious Craigslist posting "that appeared to be advertising prescription medication for sale," Hoover said.

Detectives made contact with Yanowitz, who offered to sell them 1,000 Xanax pills, Hoover said.

"Upon establishing that Yanowitz was in possession of the Xanax pills and was attempting to sell the pills, he was taken into custody," Hoover said.

Investigators determined there was a second suspect who they allege was supplying Yanowitz with the pills, and Peltier was also arrested.

A search of Yanowitz's residence on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive turned up 200 Xanax pills and narcotics paraphernalia, Hoover said.

Peltier's residence on the 700 block of North La Cumbre Road also was searched, and investigators found another 1,100 pills, Hoover said.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is about $16,000, she said.

Yanowitz and Peltier were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

They face charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to sell/transport a controlled substance, Hoover said.

Bail was set at $30,000 each.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.