Two Men Arrested In Restaurant Brawl

Santa Barbara police arrested two men in connection with an assault at the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant on Milpas Street.

Santa Barbara police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with an assault at the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant on Milpas Street earlier this month. A victim in the attack received a gash in the back of his head, authorities said.

Early Wednesday, detectives came with warrants to the homes of the 19-year-old suspects, Daniel De Jesus and Gil Lopez, and arrested both on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, said police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman.

Because the men are allegedly known gang members, Duarte said detectives also included a gang-enhancement charge.

Around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 2, officers responded to a fight in progress inside the restaurant at 501 N. Milpas St.

One of the victims told police that, after entering the restaurant, he, his wife and a friend walked past a table occupied by four individuals who were eating and drinking beer, Duarte said.

“After passing the table the victim was struck in the back of the head with an unknown object and went to the ground,” Duarte said.

While he was on the ground, the victim said he heard the culprits say he was in their “hood,” Duarte said.

The victim was able to get up and defend himself, and the four subjects fled before police arrived.

The victim’s friend also said he was assaulted that night, Duarte added. Both were treated by medical personnel at the scene.

“The victims are not associated with any gangs,” Duarte said.