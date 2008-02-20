Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Two Men Arrested In Restaurant Brawl

Santa Barbara police arrested two men in connection with an assault at the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant on Milpas Street.

By Noozhawk staff | February 20, 2008 | 2:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with an assault at the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant on Milpas Street earlier this month. A victim in the attack received a gash in the back of his head, authorities said.

Early Wednesday, detectives came with warrants to the homes of the 19-year-old suspects, Daniel De Jesus and Gil Lopez, and arrested both on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, said police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman.

Because the men are allegedly known gang members, Duarte said detectives also included a gang-enhancement charge.

Around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 2, officers responded to a fight in progress inside the restaurant at 501 N. Milpas St.

One of the victims told police that, after entering the restaurant, he, his wife and a friend walked past a table occupied by four individuals who were eating and drinking beer, Duarte said.

“After passing the table the victim was struck in the back of the head with an unknown object and went to the ground,” Duarte said.

While he was on the ground, the victim said he heard the culprits say he was in their “hood,” Duarte said.

The victim was able to get up and defend himself, and the four subjects fled before police arrived.

The victim’s friend also said he was assaulted that night, Duarte added. Both were treated by medical personnel at the scene.

“The victims are not associated with any gangs,” Duarte said.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 