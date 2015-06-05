Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:36 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Men Arrested for Installing Debit Card Skimmer, Cameras on Santa Barbara ATMs

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 5, 2015 | 3:13 p.m.

Two men were arrested last week for allegedly installing a debit card skimming device and miniature cameras on two ATMs on Santa Barbara's State Street, and are believed to be responsible for several other similar cases throughout Southern California, police said. 

Mike Vartabedian, 42, of Pasadena and Hagop Krikor Soukiassian, 37, of Glendale, were arrested May 30 for the crimes of burglary, conspiracy, and possession or use of a scanning device with the intent to defraud, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of Santa Barbara Police Department.

Card skimmers and cameras are used by criminals to steal debit card and credit card information and PIN numbers for fraudulent use, he said.

A Chase Bank fraud investigator contacted the Santa Barbara Police Department to advise that a card skimmer and miniature cameras had been placed on and around two Chase Bank ATMs located at 3307 State St. on May 30, Harwood said.

The investigator was not in Santa Barbara, but observed the activity via the bank and ATM security cameras and said that the suspects would likely return to the scene within a few hours.

"In this instance, the card skimmer had been installed on the door to the vestibule where the ATMs were located," Harwood said.

Afterhours customers are required to swipe their debit cards at the door in order to gain access to the machines, and investigation revealed that Vartabedian had installed miniature cameras on each of the ATMs, Harwood said.

Hagop Krikor Soukiassian

Mike Vartabedian

Police responded to the scene and at 7:29 p.m., about an hour and a half after the investigator notified police, Soukiassian was observed quickly removing the skimmer and cameras that had previously been installed by Vartabedian.  

As the men were driving away, they were stopped by officers at gunpoint and taken into custody.

"The card skimmer and cameras used in the crime were recovered, along with other evidence," Harwood said.

Neither suspect would provide investigators with a statement, but Harwood said the men are believed to be involved in several other similar cases that have occurred throughout Southern California.  

Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the aforementioned charges with bail amounts of $250,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 