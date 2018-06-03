Two Men at Large After Armed Robbery in Isla Vista

Two men committed an armed robbery late Wednesday night on the streets of Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The victim was approached at about 11:25 p.m. on Embarcadero del Norte by two suspects described as black men wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.

The suspects — one armed with a gun and the other with a knife — took the victim's belongings and fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating the robbery.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446 or the sheriff's Tip Line.

