Local News

Two Men Face Attempted-Murder Charges in Shooting

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 19, 2013 | 11:16 p.m.

Alejandro Bermudez
Two Lompoc men are facing attempted-murder and other charges stemming from the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in December, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Alejandro Bermudez, 20, and Jaime Cervantes, 22, were arrested Thursday and charged in the Dec. 11, 2012, attack, which occurred in an alley behind the 400 block of North L and M streets, said Sgt. Nathan Flynn.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was discharged after lengthy treatment, Flynn said.

Gang and narcotics detectives from the Lompoc department investigated the case, leading to the arrest of Bermudez and Cervantes.

They were booked into the Lompoc Jail, with bail set at $2 million each, Flynn said.

They were charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang, he said.

Jaime Cervantes
Arraignments were expected to take place nest week.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

