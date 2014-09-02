Two Men Injured in Scaffolding Fall in Santa Barbara

Both were hospitalized after accident at construction site on Shoreline Drive

Two men fell from construction scaffolding on Tuesday and suffered multiple injuries, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Fire crews and medics responded to the 1200 block of Shoreline Drive for a 10:34 a.m. call to find two men had fallen from 14 feet above the ground after wooden construction scaffolding gave way, fire Capt. Gary Pitney said.

The scaffolding was built onto the side of the house by the construction crew, he said.

Both workers fell into the construction yard below, which was dirt with some construction materials.

One of the workers had back injuries of unknown severity and a possible broken wrist, and the other had two possible broken ankles.

Both were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Pitney said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the accident and will be conducting an investigation.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.