Two Men Rob Fast-Food Restaurant in Santa Maria

Two men robbed a fast-food restaurant and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash Thursday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The robbery occurred at about 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Broadway, said Sgt. Todd Logan.

“As they entered, they concealed their faces and demanded money from the employee at the counter,” Logan said, adding that no weapon was used.

The suspect, described only as males in their late teens to early 20s, fled the store.

Investigation into the robbery was continuing, and police were asking that anyone with information about it call 805.928.3781.

