Two More Criminal Charges Filed Against Solvang Animal Rescue Team Operator

A Solvang woman who operates an animal rescue facility will face two more misdemeanor charges in Santa Babara County Superior Court.

The new charges against Julia Di Sieno, 57, who operates Animal Rescue Team, were filed Thursday following her arrest last month.

The misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and battery charges stem from a March 24 incident in which a neighbor reported Di Sieno followed him in her truck to the nearby El Rancho Marketplace, at 2886 Mission Drive, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

After the man got out of his vehicle, Di Sieno drove her truck toward him, striking him on the shoulder with the side mirror of her vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Video evidence and witness statements supported the allegations, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was not injured and declined medical treatment. Deputies arrested Di Sieno the following day.

She now faces a total of 10 misdemeanor charges.

The first four, filed in December, include two counts of stalking and two counts of making criminal threats involving different neighbors.

In connection with that case, a Superior Court judge issued a criminal protective order and ordered Di Sieno to surrender firearms and ammunition.

Deputies investigating an alleged violation of the criminal protective order determined she had not turned over the weapons, however, and she was arrested Feb. 5.

They obtained a search warrant and found “numerous firearms,” along with “a copious amount of ammunition of various calibers,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities later spelled out that she had a Glock pistol, a Ruger revolver, a pink semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, a Browning pistol and a tranquilizer gun, in addition to hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various caliber.

She also had a baton similar to those carried by law enforcement officers.

The four additional misdemeanors from that incident include an unlawful Firearms Act violation, possession of a deadly weapon and two contempt-of-court charges.

In the new case, she has been ordered back to court May 1.The first two cases were consolidated and Di Sieno returns to court May 10 for those charges.

Di Sieno's operations of Animal Rescue Team on Carriage Drive property outside the Solvang city limits have sparked complaints from neighbors about the rescue facility's operations.

Last year, the state revised her permit to limit the types of animals she can care for at the site, prohibiting coyotes, deer fawns and others.

