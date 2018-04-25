Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:15 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two More Criminal Charges Filed Against Solvang Animal Rescue Team Operator

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 25, 2018 | 8:33 p.m.

A Solvang woman who operates an animal rescue facility will face two more misdemeanor charges in Santa Babara County Superior Court.

The new charges against Julia Di Sieno, 57, who operates Animal Rescue Team, were filed Thursday following her arrest last month.

The misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and battery charges stem from a March 24 incident in which a neighbor reported Di Sieno followed him in her truck to the nearby El Rancho Marketplace, at 2886 Mission Drive, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

After the man got out of his vehicle, Di Sieno drove her truck toward him, striking him on the shoulder with the side mirror of her vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department said. 

Video evidence and witness statements supported the allegations, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was not injured and declined medical treatment. Deputies arrested Di Sieno the following day.

She now faces a total of 10 misdemeanor charges.

The first four, filed in December, include two counts of stalking and two counts of making criminal threats involving different neighbors.

In connection with that case, a Superior Court judge issued a criminal protective order and ordered Di Sieno to surrender firearms and ammunition.

Deputies investigating an alleged violation of the criminal protective order determined she had not turned over the weapons, however, and she was arrested Feb. 5.

They obtained a search warrant and found “numerous firearms,” along with “a copious amount of ammunition of various calibers,” the Sheriff’s Department said. 

Authorities later spelled out that she had a Glock pistol, a Ruger revolver, a pink semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, a Browning pistol and a tranquilizer gun, in addition to hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various caliber. 

She also had a baton similar to those carried by law enforcement officers.

The four additional misdemeanors from that incident include an unlawful Firearms Act violation, possession of a deadly weapon and two contempt-of-court charges.

In the new case, she has been ordered back to court May 1.The first two cases were consolidated and Di Sieno returns to court May 10 for those charges.

Di Sieno's operations of Animal Rescue Team on Carriage Drive property outside the Solvang city limits have sparked complaints from neighbors about the rescue facility's operations. 

Last year, the state revised her permit to limit the types of animals she can care for at the site, prohibiting coyotes, deer fawns and others.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 